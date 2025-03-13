Mountain snow and Valley rain continue find out which days of the week look to be the driest

Happy Thursday Idaho!

Spring is here, and winter is still trying to cling on! (I enjoy it for spring skiing though).

Just a heads up, it's gonna be one of those weeks where you should have the umbrella packed with you.

As of 4 am this morning, a cold front is passing through the area. Bringing light showers into the Treasure and Magic Valley, and snow to the East and West Central Mountains. I don't expect driving impacts into the Treasure or Magic Valley. However, the Mountains will see steady snow showers through the morning, before scattering throughout the afternoon. Drive with caution, while this isn't the heaviest snow we've seen icy and slick conditions are possible when driving to the mountains.

Gusty conditions will remain throughout the majority of the day with wind speeds up to 35 mph along the mountains, and nearing 25 mph in the valley floors.

Idaho News 6

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and the Sun Valley Region. Additional accumulations of snow between 3 to 6 inches and gusts as high as 35 mph are expected.

Showers look to taper off overnight, and the majority of Friday will be dry before the next system moves in. Showers will impact the Treasure Valley near 6 pm, however, we dry out overnight. Snow showers will continue along the mountains into Saturday. Accumulations would bring another 2-4 inches in mountain valleys, with another 3-6 inches above mountain valley floors.

It's unlikely that the Treasure Valley will see much of any snowfall accumulation Saturday, but if we do it would be a dusting on cold surfaces.

Either way, the wet weather pattern doesn't stop there. An atmospheric river will continue showers into Sunday, and Monday.

