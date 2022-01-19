Mountain snow and a valley mix will scour out inversion

Low clouds and cold temperatures remain in the valley through Thursday morning then a storm will bring afternoon snow & rain to the lower elevations and a few inches of snow to the mountains mainly above 4000 feet.

The Treasure Valley will likely see a start as rain then turning to snow then back to rain heading into the evening. The steady precipitation will stop as early as 5:30 pm then rain showers should yield to a burst of snow late Thursday night giving parts of the valley (especially from Boise south and east) a coating of snow. This will be the result of a cold front moving through the region with some wind and dropping temperatures that could cause a flash-freeze by Friday morning on untreated roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks.

This cold front should be enough to scour out the pollution leaving behind a partly cloudy Friday. Fog may form Friday night but it should dissipate in the morning leaving behind a delightful winter afternoon with sunshine, light wind, and a temperature approaching 40 degrees.

In central Idaho, we can expect 1"-3" of snow in the valleys with 2"-4" of snow in the higher elevations and ski resorts.

While we may get that one or two days of afternoon sunshine in the valley, we can expect the inversion to rebuild causing progressively colder temperatures and areas of fog & low clouds for next week.

By the 28th (next Friday) another chance of snow is in the forecast and this could be the beginning of the weather pattern change we are all looking forward to for the northwest.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates to Thursday's storm.