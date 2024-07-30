Mountain showers and a dip in temperatures but how long does this last

Tuesday is here let's make it a great one.

A cold front arrived Monday evening, bringing a good band of showers with it.

Grab an umbrella heading out the door if you're waking up in the Central Mountains this morning. The mountains will receive a bulk to the rain through the morning and afternoon. It's possible stronger cells turn into storms making lightning is a possibility. The lightning elevates the wildfire risk, therefore a red flag warning has been issued across Salmon. For my commuters in the Treasure Valley it's possible we see a shower or two through the morning commute. However, the moisture and storms will favor the higher terrain today.

On a cooler note temperatures have cooled to the mid 80s for the afternoon! What wonderful relief.

Tomorrow the Upper-level ridge will slowly start bringing back the heat just in time for the first day of August.

Triple digits will arrived by Friday, with an excessive heat watch in place for the afternoon.

Have a wonderful Tuesday Idaho

