Mothers day weekend brings the first 90

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Today
Mostly clear, with a high near 86.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy afternoon, Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%

Wednesday
A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

