Mothers day weekend brings the first 90

Today

Mostly clear, with a high near 86.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy afternoon, Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%

Wednesday

A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

