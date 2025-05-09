Mothers day weekend brings the first 90

Today
Mostly clear, with a high near 86.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy afternoon, Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%
Wednesday
A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/