Mother nature has one more pool day in store for us take a look at the mid week warm up

Good Morning Idaho, this past Sunday was the kickoff of Astronomical Fall. While it's certainly felt chilly and cool through the afternoons, it appears mother nature has one more pool day in store for us.

Yesterday, we remained fairly seasonable with afternoon highs in the Valley floors between 78°-80°. Today will be similar with continued clear conditions through the day, except that temperatures through the afternoon will increase slightly towards the mid 80s.

This gives clue for Wednesday, southwest flow will aid in bringing a bit of the heat over from neighboring states. Just to give you a bit of an idea, this is the afternoon some of are friends, and loved ones are expected to see. Note the Triple digits in Yuma and Blythe!

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon are expected to sit in the 90s along the Valley floors with the mountains topping out in mid 80s. Enjoy the last bits of the heat and find your way to the pool, just be sure to hydrate and lather the sunscreen on.

Now if you're not a fan of the heat don't worry, breezy conditions will pick up Wednesday afternoon ahead of the arrival of a cold front. This will lead temperatures back towards the lower 80s and upper 70s into the weekend.

As always take care of yourself and others,

