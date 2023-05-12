Mostly sunny heading into the weekend, storm chance on Mother's Day

Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 70s throughout the rest of Friday afternoon with continued clear skies. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the northwest throughout the rest of the evening.

A westward-moving low pressure system pushes into eastern Idaho on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out during the afternoon in eastern Idaho, pushing into the Magic Valley during the evening. There is an outside chance a shower or thunderstorm could reach the Treasure Valley later in the evening into the overnight.

The low pressure system moves into southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon on Sunday, increasing the shower and thunderstorm chance in the Treasure Valley. The storms will be isolated in nature, but will feature heavy downpours, small hail and strong wind gusts. With a high pressure still present along the west coast, a pressure gradient across Idaho will create breezy conditions on Saturday, and especially Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s throughout the weekend as the area will be under the influence of the upper level low pressure. However, as it begins to weaken next week and the ridge builds back in warming temperatures back into the 80s for the entire work week.