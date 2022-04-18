Mostly cloudy Monday accompanied by comfortable 70-degree weather

NAMPA, Idaho — Warmer weather makes it into the forecast today with temperatures tipping into the low 70's!

Mostly cloudy, dry conditions takeover today but while sunshine will not be the headliner for today, it's not a bad time to get outside and perhaps knock out any outside chores lingering from the weekend.

Come Tuesday, temperatures drop into the mid-50's with widespread precipitation touching the higher and lower elevations. We'll dry up Wednesday but Thursday and Friday can anticipate more precipitation which is greatly needed.

Heading into the weekend we should experience a decent amount of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50s/lower 60s.