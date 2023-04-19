Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon showers

The lack of wind and sunshine has combined to give us a great start to Wednesday but clouds will be on the increase and showers of rain and snow will pop up in the afternoon.

Our sky will clear out overnight leaving us with plenty of sunshine and light wind for Thursday. It will be cooler than normal but quite pleasant due to the light wind. Clouds however will be on the increase Thursday afternoon and showers are likely Thursday night.

Friday will be a cool, cloudy day with morning showers likely then temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday will be milder in the 60s but I am not expecting a very sunny day. We should see a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

By Sunday there is a slight chance of showers despite temperatures climbing to the mid to upper-60s.

By Sunday there is a slight chance of showers despite temperatures climbing to the mid to upper-60s.


