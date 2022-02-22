Morning snow makes for a slow morning commute

Snow fell in the Treasure Valley Tuesday morning with up to 3 inches in Nampa and Homedale. The interstate was very slick for the morning commute from Canyon County into Boise.

Snow showers will be off and on into Wednesday morning favoring areas from Boise east to Mountain Home and Glens Ferry. Some slick roads are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Another system will drop down from Canada bringing more snow to the entire state with up to an inch possible in the Treasure Valley. That snow may not start in the valley until after the morning rush but it could be a close call.

