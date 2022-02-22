Watch
Weather

Actions

Morning snow makes for a slow morning commute

Up to 3 inches of snow falls in parts of the valley.
Videos
Morning snow makes for a slow morning commute
Posted at 1:14 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 15:15:29-05

Snow fell in the Treasure Valley Tuesday morning with up to 3 inches in Nampa and Homedale. The interstate was very slick for the morning commute from Canyon County into Boise.

Snow showers will be off and on into Wednesday morning favoring areas from Boise east to Mountain Home and Glens Ferry. Some slick roads are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Another system will drop down from Canada bringing more snow to the entire state with up to an inch possible in the Treasure Valley. That snow may not start in the valley until after the morning rush but it could be a close call.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates to our return to winter weather.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018