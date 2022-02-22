Morning snow created icy and dicey road conditions Tuesday morning

NAMPA, Idaho — Winter Weather Advisory (Treasure Valley & Southern Twin Falls County)

In effect from 11 a.m (Tuesday)- 5 a.m (Wednesday).

Winter Weather Advisory (Lower Treasure Valley)

In effect until 11 a.m Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory (Southern & Central Malheur County)

In effect until 5 a.m Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory (Southern Harney County)

In effect until 4 p.m this afternoon.

Impacts across areas entail 1-4" of snow. Travel will be difficult in areas with significant accumulation. Slow down on icy or snow covered roads. In the Treasure Valley snow tapers off around 10 a.m.

This morning's snow showers are moving mostly northwestward just south of Ontario. Heavy snowfall is expected in Owyhee County through the day and overnight with 4-8" expected.

By Wednesday morning snow should be completely out of the forecast, but another system with light snow moves in Thursday.

Arctic aired ushered in through Canada keeps temperatures exceptionally cool for the next several days.

A warming trend will commence over the weekend with temperatures in the 40s then climbing into the mid-50s by mid-next week!