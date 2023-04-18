Morning snow blasts Idaho... again. Now the 2nd snowiest Spring in Boise.

The Boise airport got 0.3" of snow this Tuesday morning bringing the snow total since March 1st to 10.5" making it the 2nd snowiest Spring in Boise in 83 years. The snowiest Spring was in 1951 with 11.9"

More snow/graupel showers will move from northwest to southeast through the valley on Tuesday afternoon bringing the potential for more "snow" accumulation officially but only a brief coating of white would be expected on grassy surfaces.

I mentioned in my video forecast that ski areas are closed but Bogus Basin is still going to be open Friday-Sunday through April 30th and part of the first weekend in May. 9" of snow fell overnight with additional accumulations likely through Tuesday.

Boise will see afternoon temps rise only to the upper 40s Tuesday, low 50s Wednesday, and then upper 50s by Friday. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with mid-60s on Saturday and possibly 70 on Sunday.

