Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Morning fog followed by a sunny afternoon. Here's the latest forecast into the weekend.

Posted at 3:39 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 05:42:50-04

Happy Monday Idaho!

Expect foggy conditions for your morning commute followed by afternoon clearing. I also wouldn't blame you for grabbing a jacket heading out the door, temperatures will be in the upper 30s this morning. Highs today are around the mid 50s by 5 pm with clear skies expected! Enjoy the sunshine we get this afternoon it will be a gorgeous day.

If your watching the eclipse, remember to wear your eclipse sunglasses. The moon will start to eclipse the sun around 11:30 am, peaking at the maximum eclipse of 35% by 12:30 pm.

Treasure Valley Day planner

Temperatures will continue to warm as a high pressure ridge builds over the area. The warmest temperatures will arrive on Thursday, with a possibility of reaching 74 degrees by the afternoon. Pool days are looking to be closer!

We have a possibility of afternoon thunderstorms on Friday, with light showers on Saturday.

Let's make it a good Monday Idaho

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
After a week of hail, snow, and rain. Sunshine is back on the radar with thunderstorms chances on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018