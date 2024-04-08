Morning fog followed by a sunny afternoon. Here's the latest forecast into the weekend.

Happy Monday Idaho!

Expect foggy conditions for your morning commute followed by afternoon clearing. I also wouldn't blame you for grabbing a jacket heading out the door, temperatures will be in the upper 30s this morning. Highs today are around the mid 50s by 5 pm with clear skies expected! Enjoy the sunshine we get this afternoon it will be a gorgeous day.

If your watching the eclipse, remember to wear your eclipse sunglasses. The moon will start to eclipse the sun around 11:30 am, peaking at the maximum eclipse of 35% by 12:30 pm.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures will continue to warm as a high pressure ridge builds over the area. The warmest temperatures will arrive on Thursday, with a possibility of reaching 74 degrees by the afternoon. Pool days are looking to be closer!

We have a possibility of afternoon thunderstorms on Friday, with light showers on Saturday.

Let's make it a good Monday Idaho