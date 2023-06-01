Watch Now
Morning fog and sunshine on deck for Thursday

Treasure Valley Day Planner
Some active weather ahead for Idaho
Posted at 5:38 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 07:38:53-04

A foggy start to the day in SW Idaho due to lots of humidity...a 90% humidity level in Boise this morning. Be cautious of visibility concerns this morning on your commute.

Temperatures and conditions will be mild and pleasant today for most of the Idaho region. The Treasure Valley is looking at highs in the 70s with mostly sunny conditions.

This afternoon showers and t-storms return to the East Central Mountains and remain isolated there through the evening. This brings an elevated risk to flood prone areas. Remember, turn around don't drown! Never go into a flooded area because it may be deeper with a faster current than it appears.

