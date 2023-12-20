Morning fog and clouds gives way to a mild and dry afternoon

Several rounds of freezing drizzle and rain impacted southwest and central Idaho early Tuesday morning. The temperature inversion lingered in the valley causing a cold rain to fall aloft into a subfreezing layer of air near the surface which created slick and dangerous conditions.

Temperatures rose above freezing later in the morning, but only reaching 43° in Boise. Meanwhile, temperatures in the Magic Valley soared well above average to nearly 50°.

We trade ice for fog heading into the Wednesday morning commute. While most areas remain above freezing, a few slick spots are still possible for sheltered valley spots. Additional freezing rain accumulation is possible in Camas Prairie. The fog could be locally dense with limited visibility.

This afternoon temperatures climb into the mid and upper 40s as clouds gradually diminish. Foggy mornings followed by afternoon sun through Friday, with highs reaching the mid 40s.

Winter officially arrives Thursday evening as the winter solstice occurs at 8:27pm MST! While the season starts on a mild note, a strong cold front brings a blast of colder air for the weekend.

The cold front will move across the valley between 8 and 11pm Friday night accompanied by a burst of rain and wind. As colder air settles in behind the front, rain showers will transition to snow by Saturday morning. Minimal amounts are anticipated for the valley, but 2-5" will accumulate in the mountains.

Temperatures cool closer to normal with highs reaching the upper 30s for the weekend. A stray flurry is possible Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but otherwise dry weather and mostly sunny skies prevail.