More valley snow and rain

Some roads continue to be slick
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 19:38:45-05

Snow falls tonight but changes to rain in may valley locations after midnight. Some accumulation will occur again primarily on surfaces that are still snow-covered. Secondary roads will be slushy and slick into Wednesday morning.

Expect rain showers in the valley Wednesday morning then mostly cloudy with some rain or snow showers later in the day. Once again snow will fall Wednesday night and change to rain into Thursday morning.

The mountain valleys will see snow tonight into Wednesday morning with 3"-7" likely and another 4"-6" likely late Wednesday through Friday morning.

The valley could see some heavy amounts of rain Thursday morning and again on Friday. This will cause some ponding of water on slushy roadways creating more travel hazards.

Stay connected right here for updates on my forecast!

