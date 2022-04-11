More valley snow and blustery, cold weather

Snow fell in the Treasure Valley Monday morning and more widespread snow is likely Tuesday morning making for a whitening of the ground before it melts later in the day. This will be a bit colder than Monday with an afternoon high of only around 42 degrees along with a biting northwest wind. There will be some sunshine during the day but also a chance for a few snow showers.

The moist weather pattern will continue Wednesday a more snow and rain showers from time to time and a cold afternoon temperature of only 43.

On Thursday morning another pacific storm will bring steady precipitation with snow changing to rain in the valley and another 4"-6" of snow in the McCall area. The higher mountains will see another 6"-10" of snow with this storm into Friday morning.

Yet another storm will move in on Saturday with valley rain changing to snow and more accumulating mountain snow. This could be the last in the series of storms for a few days as milder weather will finally start to move in by next Monday. High temperatures will top 60 then and maybe the mid-60s by next Wednesday.

If you are planning to run or watch the Race to Robie Creek on Saturday you can expect a chance of rain and 40 degrees at noon at Fort Boise. By 1:30 pm at Adalpe Summit, it will still be near 40 degrees with a chance of snow or mixed snow and rain. Rain will be more likely as the day progresses so expect rain at Robie Creek at 3 pm and a temperature of 47.

