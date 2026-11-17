More rain for the Treasure Valley as fresh snow piles up at Idaho ski areas

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 11/17/26

Bogus Basin reports 11 inches of new snow as another storm targets Idaho’s mountains

A brief break in the rain and snow won't last long across southwest Idaho.

Another storm moves into the region Wednesday, bringing more rain to the Treasure Valley and another round of accumulating snow to Idaho's mountains. The weather pattern remains cool and unsettled through the weekend and into next week, providing several opportunities for additional rain and snow.

A good soaking for the Treasure Valley

The latest storm brought a healthy November soaking to the Treasure Valley, adding to what has already become a wetter-than-normal month.

Boise has received more than an inch of precipitation so far this November, putting the city well ahead of its normal pace for the month.

The additional moisture is welcome, but we're not finished. Another round of rain develops Wednesday and continues at times through Thursday.

More valley rain arrives Wednesday

Clouds increase Wednesday as the next Pacific storm pushes inland.

Rain chances increase during the afternoon and become more widespread Wednesday night. Boise should reach the upper 40s Wednesday before temperatures fall into the middle 30s overnight.

Winds will also increase, with gusts potentially approaching 30 mph Wednesday night.

Showers remain likely Thursday, although the rain won't necessarily be continuous. The Treasure Valley should see breaks between periods of precipitation.

When could the valley see snow?

For most of Wednesday and Thursday, snow levels remain high enough to keep precipitation as rain in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell and most of the Snake River Plain.

Snow levels generally remain between 4,000 and 5,500 feet in southwest Idaho.

That begins to change Thursday night as colder air moves into the region. Snow levels could fall to approximately 3,000 to 3,500 feet by Friday morning.

Rain could briefly mix with or change to snow in the foothills and higher portions of the Treasure Valley. Significant accumulation on the valley floor is not expected at this point.

Idaho ski areas get a major November boost

The bigger snow story is unfolding in the mountains.

Bogus Basin reported 11 inches of new snow in 12 hours Tuesday morning, bringing its snow depth to 11 inches and its season total to 14 inches.

Tamarack also reported 12 inches at its summit and 7 inches at mid-mountain. Its storm total reached 23 inches, with an 18-inch summit base.

Brundage measured 4 inches at its base and 5 inches at Lakeview, while Sun Valley was estimated to have received a little more than an inch at mid-mountain.

The new snow arrives at an important time, with several Idaho resorts hoping to begin operations around Thanksgiving.

Latest Idaho ski-area snowfall and forecast

The table separates snowfall already measured from projected additional snowfall. Forecast amounts are approximate and could change substantially as the later-November storms come into better focus.

Idaho ski area Snow from latest storm Current reported depth Additional snow forecast Bogus Basin 11 inches 11 inches About 11 inches over the next 7 days Tamarack Resort 12 inches at summit; 7 inches mid-mountain 18 inches summit; 11 inches mid-mountain Around 17 inches over the next several days Brundage Mountain 4 inches at base; 5 inches at Lakeview Preseason coverage; no established base reported About 3 to 5 inches through Friday, with additional snow possible next week Sun Valley About 1 inch Limited preseason coverage Around 13 inches over the next several days Soldier Mountain No updated resort measurement available Limited preseason coverage Around 13 inches over the next several days Pomerelle No updated resort measurement available Limited preseason coverage Around 18 inches over the next several days Pebble Creek No updated resort measurement available Limited preseason coverage Around 13 inches over the next several days Kelly Canyon No updated resort measurement available Limited preseason coverage Around 12 inches over the next several days Lost Trail No updated resort measurement available Limited preseason coverage Around 7 inches over the next several days Lookout Pass No updated resort measurement available Limited preseason coverage Around 7 inches over the next several days Little Ski Hill No updated resort measurement available Limited preseason coverage Around 6 inches over the next several days Schweitzer No new snow reported in the latest update Around 6 inches Around 3 inches over the next several days Silver Mountain No updated resort measurement available Limited preseason coverage Around 2 inches over the next several days Snowhaven No updated resort measurement available Limited preseason coverage Around 2 inches over the next several days Cottonwood Butte No updated resort measurement available Limited preseason coverage Little or no snow in the immediate forecast

Southern Idaho mountains favored by the next storm

The Wednesday-through-Thursday system should favor the higher terrain of southern Idaho, including the Owyhees, southern Boise Mountains and Soldier Mountains.

These areas could receive 0.50 to 1.00 inch of liquid-equivalent precipitation through Thursday night. With temperatures cold enough for snow at the higher elevations, that could produce another substantial accumulation.

The southern Boise and Soldier mountains could finish near the upper end of that precipitation range.

The west-central Idaho mountains north of the Payette River are expected to receive somewhat lower totals from this particular storm, although additional systems could add more snow later in the weekend and next week.

Ski season is finally getting some help

The timing is important for Idaho's ski areas.

Many resorts are hoping to open around Thanksgiving, but early-season operations will depend on natural coverage, snowmaking conditions and each mountain's ability to safely prepare its lifts and runs.

The new snow at Bogus Basin, Tamarack and Brundage is encouraging. Colder nighttime temperatures should also provide better snowmaking opportunities later Thursday into Friday.

One storm won't completely establish the season, but repeated rounds of snow could significantly improve mountain coverage by the end of November.

Friday turns colder

Colder air spreads across southwest Idaho as the storm moves east Friday.

Boise is forecast to reach only around 42 degrees, with a chance of rain and snow showers during the morning.

Mountain snow showers gradually decrease during the day. Friday night looks considerably colder, with Treasure Valley temperatures falling into the 20s in many locations.

A short break Saturday

Saturday currently looks like the quietest day of the stretch.

Expect partly sunny skies around the Treasure Valley, with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.

The break won't last long.

Another storm arrives this weekend

The next Pacific system approaches Saturday night.

Precipitation chances increase again and continue through Sunday and Monday, bringing another opportunity for valley rain and mountain snow.

A short break may develop early Tuesday before yet another system approaches the region.

What to expect in the Treasure Valley

Wednesday: Clouds increase with rain developing later. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday night: Rain becomes more widespread. Gusts could approach 30 mph.

Thursday: Periods of rain with highs in the middle 40s.

Thursday night: Turning colder. Rain could begin mixing with snow in the foothills and higher valley locations.

Friday: Colder with a chance of morning rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Saturday: A temporary break with partly sunny skies.

Sunday and Monday: Another storm brings renewed chances for valley rain and mountain snow.

An active pattern heading toward Thanksgiving

The main weather story isn't limited to one storm.

Southwest Idaho is entering a cool, active and unsettled stretch, with repeated Pacific systems moving through the region.

For the Treasure Valley, that means additional November rain, colder nights and at least a small possibility of rain mixing with snow.

For Idaho's mountains and ski areas, the pattern is much more encouraging: fresh snow is already piling up, and several more opportunities for accumulation are possible before the end of November.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Showers. Low around 35. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night

Patchy fog before 10pm, then patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Areas of fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

