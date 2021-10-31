Watch
More Valley Rain in the Coming Week

Rain Monday Night and Thursday
Posted at 4:10 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 18:11:56-04

Sunday was a comfortable day but there were some brief sprinkles or showers in a few places. More rain arrives for Monday evening and night.

Another atmospheric river will soak much of the west on Monday with Idaho getting hit by sunset with rain lasting to well past midnight.

Tuesday will dry out a bit and comfortable weather will be around into Wednesday as well.

On Thursday, another soaking of rain will move into the area with snow falling in the high country with similar snow levels compared to the moisture that fell in late October.

