More thunderstorms into Wednesday evening

Showers and storms will redevelop Wednesday afternoon and evening with locally heavy downpours possible along with gusty wind. I am not expecting these storms to be as organized as Tuesday evening's storms. There will still be localized heavy downpours with any storms that form this evening.

High temperatures will touch the upper-80s in the valleys, near 80 in Idaho City, and in the 70s in McCall.

On Thursday more tropical air will move in from the south and an organized area of storms could once again develop over Ada County with heavy rain and gusty wind. Temperatures will run around the mid-80s in the valley.

Numerous showers & storms are likely on Friday as the low pressure over California moves northward through Oregon. More heavy downpours are likely with the thunderstorms on Friday.

Over the weekend the thunderstorm threat continues, especially in the higher terrain. Heavy rain and gusty wind are likely again. Saturday has a better chance of storms than Sunday.

