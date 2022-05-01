More thunderstorms and another soaking rain

Another storm will soak western Idaho with heavy valley rain and areas of heavy mountain snow. Thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon with wind gusts to 45 mph possible. Soaking rain will develop Monday night with snow levels dropping to 3000 feet by Tuesday morning. Several inches of snow will fall between 3000 and 4000 feet and Boise could see over 3/4 of an inch of rain then a mix of rain and snow around sunrise Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm quickly to above 70 degrees with sunshine on Wednesday then mid-70s Thursday with sunshine Wednesday and increasing clouds on Thursday.

On Friday, more showers will arrive late in the day and lead to a wet start to Saturday. Friday may touch 70 degrees then Saturday will drop back into the 50s again as the valley experiences another cool weekend.