More sunshine but that chilly wind is back

Sunshine and milder temperatures have moved into the area but the gusty wind has returned to the valley keeping a chill in the air. I expect our temperatures to top out in the mid-50s this Thursday afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and not as cold overnight however the wind will continue to blow out of the southeast making it feel cold.

Showers will develop on Friday with some heavier showers possible later in the day. Temperatures will still be cooler than average in the lower to mid-50s.

Expect warmer temperatures this weekend with a partly cloudy day on Saturday and a high touching 60 for the first time this season. The wind should be light on Saturday. On Sunday it could be ten degrees warmer with a high around 70 making for a very pleasant, mostly sunny day.

On Monday there is a chance of the temperature soaring well into the mid-70s with a partly cloudy sky.

