More sunshine and cooler temps on Wednesday

Temperatures are 5-10° degrees cooler this morning than the last several mornings due to less cloud cover and calmer wind. A cold front also moved across the region yesterday and northwesterly flow will keep temperatures a few degrees below normal throughout the day. Daytime highs climb to around 48° in Boise.

Patchy valley fog is possible the next couple of mornings. Otherwise, dry conditions persist until Friday morning. Valley rain showers and mountain snow showers will make a return as another weak storm system arrives early Friday morning. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees in the valley.

It should dry out for Saturday with warmer temperatures for the weekend. By Sunday, daytime highs climb into the upper 50s!

If you are headed to the Boise State Broncos game at 8 pm on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium you can expect dry conditions but because of the late start we can expect it to be chilly (although not very cold) with temperatures dropping through the 40s as the game progresses.