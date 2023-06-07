Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More storms hit Gem State this afternoon

Wednesday futuretrack
Idaho News 6
Afternoon storms on deck for Pacific NW. <br/>
Wednesday futuretrack
Low pressure system impacts western U.S.
Treasure Valley Day Planner
Severe weather threat Wednesday
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 07:41:32-04

Wednesday marks yet another "rinse and repeat" day of activity as a coastal low pressure system continues to send monsoonal moisture into the region. With the warm temperatures we're getting as we move further into summer, that means more storms are on deck today.

The risk for severe weather has been elevated today as more of Idaho has a marginal risk for severe weather. Expect scattered storms to move into the area this afternoon and evening. These on and off storms will at times bring heavy rains, hail, and gusty winds.

Around 4:30 PM these storms really ramp up in the central mountains with a 60% chance of rain which carries through midnight. The system will be more widespread and consistent in this region.

Our lower valleys will see one or two of these stronger storms roll through in the afternoon. Be prepared for impacts such as fallen trees, flooded areas due to poor urban drainage, and potential power outages.

Stay connected here for storm updates from Chief Meteorologist Scott Dorval!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018