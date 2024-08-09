More smoke continues but cooler weather coming soon

Wildfires are still growing in the Gem state. Luckily, temperatures start to drop next week with 80s making an appearance around mid week.

The Paddock Fire is now over 153,000 acres in size, producing a lot of smoke for our mountain regions and making really poor air quality for the Treasure Valley in the morning time. Boise saw air quality index numbers in the 180s which is in the unhealthy range. Don't expect conditions to improve soon.

Friday will hit the upper 90s in the Treasure Valley. We won't see triple digits, but it will still be a warm day heading into a cooler weekend. Mid-90s lead us to a week where we will finally see temps in the 80s. A slight surge will round out the week as Idaho is seeing normal temperatures.

Enjoy your weekend Idaho and stay safe.