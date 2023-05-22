More showers & storms heading into the Holiday weekend. Here is what you need to know.

Cooler weather arrived Monday and we can expect comfortable temperatures for a while but showers and storms may be ramping up into the end of the week.

The air across the northwest will become increasingly more humid this week so as showers develop they will primarily bring heavy rain more than gusty wind.

There could be a few showers on Tuesday then lots of sunshine and a very pleasant Wednesday with temperatures around 80.

By Friday, I expect possible late-day showers and comfortably warm in the valleys with a high in the low 80s.

Saturday has the potential to bring some heavy showers to Valley County with scattered late-day showers elsewhere. There could be some over night storms into Sunday morning.

More afternoon showers are likely in some areas on Sunday. Weekend valley temperatures should hold around 80.

It could dry out for Monday with valley temperatures again near 80.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates to my weekend forecast!

