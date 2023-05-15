More showers & storms are on the way and hotter weather to follow

Showers and storms have been rolling across the area and Monday afternoon & evening will be no different. Temperatures will be warmer in the low 80s but the wind continues to be gusty.

The disturbance that has been triggering thunderstorms each day is now along the Washington/Oregon border. It will stall and then move back over southwest Idaho over the next couple of days. It will be weaker but it will still trigger some showers & storms, mostly in the mountains and favoring the afternoon and evening hours.

The valley should see a decent amount of sunshine over the rest of the week with a slight chance of late-day showers. It will get hotter with temperatures reaching the 90-degree mark for the weekend with isolated showers still possible mostly in the higher terrain.

