More showers are expected Sunday; will they continue into the work week?

Lots of rain helped kick off the weekend with most of Idaho seeing showers, and it's expected to continue into Sunday. Will we see more this week?

Temperatures are not expected to climb until we enter the work week, so anticipate cooler weather across the board as we begin the work week. Luckily, the showers will subside with clearer skies moving in for all of the work week.

The clear weather does come along with a slight bump in temperatures, too. Nothing into the 70s, but the sunshine should help make things feel warmer.

Stay dry heading into Sunday as the rain takes a break going into the work week. Have a great day!