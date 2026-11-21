Another round of rain and snow is coming in for Idaho. Cooler weather will stick around, but temperatures will warm slightly.

What an amazing winter-like week for Idaho ski resorts. Over two feet of snow at Bogus Basin, 30" inches up at Tamarack, and Sun Valley saw 15" over the last week. Compared to this time last year, it's a breath of fresh air, and more is set to come.

Saturday saw a decent break from precipitation, but Sunday morning is set to see another round pass over Oregon and into the Gem State. Regions like Twin Falls should stay dry, but the Treasure Valley and central mountains will see some activity to close out the weekend.

A nice forecast after that with clearer weather on the way. Temperatures for the valley floors will be into the 40s and by next weekend climb back into he 50s. There are chances of showers on Thursday, and we will key in on those once we get closer to the day.

Extended outlooks are tracking warmer than normal but not like what we experienced last year. The better news is more showers are on the way heading into December. If you're not a fan of rain, I am sorry, but when it comes to southern Idaho's drought conditions that have carried over from last year, we need as much rain and snow as we can get.

It is also beautiful seeing our mountains dusted with a layer of snow, so enjoy the nice view and have a wonderful weekend!