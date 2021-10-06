Watch
More Seasonable Weather Continues into the Weekend

High Temperatures in the 60s
Posted at 4:06 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 18:12:31-04

Boise saw temperatures in the 80s for many days but much more seasonable weather has arrived and will last through the weekend.

There is a slight chance of showers for the Boise area through Thursday with temperatures dropping into the 40s in the morning then rising into the mid-60s again during the afternoon.

On Friday we have a better chance of showers developing in the Treasure Valley as the day progresses. There is a chance of thunderstorms as well late in the day. Stay connected for an update on the possibility of rain on Friday.

Saturday should be sunny with a nice, cool afternoon and light wind. That weather could last into the early afternoon Sunday then clouds will increase and rain will move in with a cold front Sunday night bringing a colder, blustery day on Monday with temperatures only rising to near 50 degrees with a gusty wind.

