More Seasonable Weather Continues into the Weekend

Boise saw temperatures in the 80s for many days but much more seasonable weather has arrived and will last through the weekend.

There is a slight chance of showers for the Boise area through Thursday with temperatures dropping into the 40s in the morning then rising into the mid-60s again during the afternoon.

On Friday we have a better chance of showers developing in the Treasure Valley as the day progresses. There is a chance of thunderstorms as well late in the day. Stay connected for an update on the possibility of rain on Friday.

Saturday should be sunny with a nice, cool afternoon and light wind. That weather could last into the early afternoon Sunday then clouds will increase and rain will move in with a cold front Sunday night bringing a colder, blustery day on Monday with temperatures only rising to near 50 degrees with a gusty wind.