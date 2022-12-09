More rounds of snow on the way!

Watch Now
Plenty of overnight snow landed in the region as we got our first taste of the active weather hitting the Pacific Northwest over the next few days.

While this afternoon will feel very calm (not to mention beautiful with all that fresh snow) it is short lived.

Round 2 hits tonight!

Please take precautions necessary for weekend travel as this system will bring lots of rain/snow mixture to our valleys and heavy snow to our higher elevations.

Roads will be slick and slushy...might be a good time to get those snow tires on your vehicles.

We'll see precipitation play out all day Saturday and through the morning Sunday leaving behind isolated snow showers Sunday night into Monday. Great weekend to hit the slopes.

Next week will bring frigid temps! Welcome to winter.

