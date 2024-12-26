More rain is on the way for the Treasure Valley

We had a wet start to the day here in the Treasure Valley and we're going to see those conditions for the rest of the day.

Rain is in the forecast until the end of the week, into the weekend. We should get a break on Monday with some cloud coverage and sunshine, but until then you want to make sure you have your rain coats. Although the rain may put a damper on your day, we're going to have some fairly warm temperatures this week.

Today, our high will be in the high 40s almost hitting 50 degrees! The temperature isn't ideal for this time of year, but we could see some colder temperatures towards the beginning of next week and a break in precipation.

In the West Central Mountains temperatures are colder. Lowman, Idaho City, Fairfield, Pine, Cascade, Garden Valley, and McCall are under a winter weather advisory until Friday at 5 p.m. Throughout Thursday West Central Mountain will be getting 6 to 12 inches of snow and 12 to 10 inches over the mountains. Temperatures vary throughout the 30s the area.

