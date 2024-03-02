More rain and snow on the way for the first week of March

IDAHO — First week of March will see a nice bit of precipitation as Idaho's mild winter continues.

Expect temperatures in the Treasure Valley to stick around the 40's with a slight dip on Sunday. By next weekend we should see a rise almost into the 50's.

Winter driving conditions are expected in the western and eastern central mountains. This is also good news for skiers and snowboarders as there will be a nice new batch of snow for the weekend.

Precipitation should begin to taper off around next Wednesday.