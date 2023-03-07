More March snow showers for the valley

Instead of March rain showers the valley continues to get snow showers with minor accumulation while the blanket of snow deepens in the mountains.

Tuesday afternoon will feature more snow showers with minor accumulation in the valley while the mountains may see an inch of snow by Tuesday night.

Wednesday will bring another round of snow showers and these snow showers could cover the roads in the valley for 20-30 minutes later in the day. The central mountains will see 1"-2" of snow.

By Thursday night an atmospheric river will hook up with an offshore storm and bring some heavy snow to the central mountains. 6"-12" of snow is possible in McCall and much of Long Valley with at least a foot in the ski areas into Saturday.

