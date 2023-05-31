More heavy showers & storms rolling through Idaho Wednesday

Heavy showers are falling along the Oregon/Idaho border and will move slowly east thunderstorms forming this afternoon and evening in Canyon and Ada counties. Localized street flooding is once again likely with heavier thunderstorms. Heavy rain will continue much of the day in areas along and west of Highway 95.

Drying will move in from the west overnight with a northwest breeze developing behind a front that will move through the area.

Sunshine and breeze conditions are likely on Thursday with valley high temperatures holding near 80 degrees.

Over the weekend there is a chance of afternoon storms in the central mountains and the Boise area may see some late-day storms as well. Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates on potential changes to my weekend forecast!