More great weather on deck!

Get outdoors today - but don't forget the sunscreen!

Conditions will be great today in SW Idaho with mild temperatures and minimal cloud cover. Highs in the Treasure Valley will sit right around the mid to upper-70s this afternoon. We'll be a few degrees cooler in the Magic Valley in the low 70s. Both valleys will see a slight breeze today with gusts up to 20 mph. It's set to get a bit windier in the evening right around when we reach our high temps - absolutely perfect conditions!

We're expecting a shift in conditions Sunday due to a cold low pressure system. Temps drop to the 60s in Boise Monday!