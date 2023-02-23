More flurries expected today, slick road conditions too

More rounds of flurries are on their way to the region today starting in the Treasure Valley around 11 AM.
Be prepared for slick roads throughout Idaho today with temperatures warming to just above freezing levels in the Treasure Valley. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
We're seeing active and record breaking weather all over the country. Watch this video for more details on what Idaho is seeing along with the rest of the United States.
Active weather all over the country including Idaho as we move into March