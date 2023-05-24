More details on what you can expect for the chance of rain for your weekend

Storms with heavy downpours will be possible each day this weekend primarily during the afternoons but I do expect periods of very nice weather.

Sunshine will be abundant in the valley on Thursday with highs near 80.

Friday we will have sunshine as well with isolated storms popping up mainly in the higher elevations. Highs will be near 80.

Saturday will be partly cloudy in the valley with showers & storms developing in the central mountains. Highs again will hold near 80 in the valley with the upper 60s at 5000 feet (McCall)

Similar conditions will be present on Sunday and Monday with the possibility of showers in the mountains during the afternoon but much of the day may have sunshine in the valley and that high 80-84.

If you are camping this weekend be alert near any streams and rivers as they will likely be running high and could flood with nearby storms. Much of the weekend may be dry and pleasant but periodic showers or storms will cool the temperatures dramatically at times.

You can keep an eye on the weather radar right here

Keep checking back right here or on my Facebook Page for updates to my long weekend forecast!