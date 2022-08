Just when you thought it was cooling down, temperatures are headed for the century mark again this summer. If Boise has two more days with 100+ degree heat it will tie a record for most days at or above 100 in a summer!

Sunshine will continue through Wednesday with that day being the hottest of the week. Boise may see 103!

Clouds will begin to increase on Thursday and storms are possible on Friday in many areas and maybe this weekend in the central mountains.