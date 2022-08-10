Monsoon weather pattern hits Idaho, heat continues

Did anyone out there enjoy waking up to the smell of petrichor? It's okay, I had to google it too - it's a word that describes that earthy smell associated with rain.

Overnight Tuesday the region began to see the impact of a surge of monsoonal weather with scattered showers through the night. Today on Wednesday, we're tracking showers and isolated t-storms in the Gem State, while our neighbors next door in Oregon experience more severe weather.

Tamarack Resort Summit Cam Monsoonal moisture allowed for a pretty dynamic view off the top of Tamarack Wednesday!

The wet-weather pattern is not long-lasting in the Treasure Valley. Tomorrow this area will see much clearer conditions with only a slight possibility (less than 10% chance) of a stray storm in the afternoon/evening.

Magic Valley, on the other hand, will see a return of some scattered showers and isolated t-storms every afternoon today through Saturday - about 20% from 1 PM to 7 PM. Expect similar conditions in the west- and east-central mountains.

Temperatures remain in the 90s in our valleys for the remainder of the week, while our mountain areas will see temperatures in the 80s.

Smoke has exited Idaho for the time being due to the monsoon weather pushing most of the smoke mass north.