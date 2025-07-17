Monsoon Moisture on the Move: Heat and Storms in the Forecast

As we head into the end of the workweek, heat continues to dominate the forecast.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and low 100s along valley floors today and Friday as an upper-level ridge strengthens over the Pacific Northwest.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a weak weather system diving in from British Columbia will bring some modest relief. While it lacks significant moisture, it will help nudge temperatures back into the low 90s by Sunday.

Storm chances remain limited, but southern Twin Falls

could see isolated thunderstorms today and on Friday due to monsoon moisture.

Idaho News 6 Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the Magic Valley this afternoon.

Idaho News 6 Thunderstorm chances increase in coverage across Eastern Idaho tomorrow afternoon.

The Cram fire in northern central Oregon will bring wildfire smoke across SW Idaho. To get the latest updates on air quality, head to https://www.airnow.gov/state/?name=idaho

Thursday

Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 97 to 102. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday

Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

Saturday Night And Sunday

Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 90 to 95.

Sunday Night Through Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 64. Highs 88 to 95.

Wednesday

Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

