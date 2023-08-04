Monsoon moisture continues to produce storms, cool down temps

The moonsoonal storm saga continues...

We wake up to light rain in the Treasure Valley Friday which is set to clear away mid-morning. Skies remain overcast and we maintain a slight chance of showers throughout the day, but I'm not currently tracking a large storm to hit the Treasure Valley directly.

On the other hand, McCall area will see showers & stronger storms develop as the day progresses with some locally heavy downpours possible later in the day. Later this evening storms will also develop in southeast Oregon and Owyhee County.

We're getting a nice cooldown as temps stay below normal with the help of this monsoon. We're looking at highs in the upper 80s, low 90s in the Treasure Valley today!

Over the weekend, stormy weather continues in the central mountains in the afternoons, but the lower valleys are looking at calmer and drier conditions with comfortable temperatures.