Monday will be the Mildest Day of the Week

The temperature will increase on Monday but so will the cloud cover and the breeze. Expect a high in the low to mid-70s by late afternoon.

On Tuesday a cold front will bring showers to southwest Idaho primarily in the morning followed by a break then a chance for 5 pm t-storms. Temperatures will cool down to the 50s for much of the day.

Wednesday and Thursday will host a mix of sun & clouds along with below-normal temperatures near 60.

There is a slight chance of a shower on Friday with highs only in the upper 50s then warming to the mid-60s with sunshine on Saturday and low-60s by Sunday.