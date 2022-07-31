Monday will be our last extreme heat day with a break on Tuesday

The extreme heat in the valley will continue through Monday, with a chance of late day or evening storms in some locations. Gusty wind of 40-50 mph blow through parts of the valley by evening.

A disturbance will move through the area on Tuesday morning bringing clouds and rain showers to parts of southwest Idaho. Locally heavy downpours are likely as well as moisture streams in from the southwest. It will feel almost humid on Tuesday but temperatures will only climb to near 90 late in the day.

It will heat up again on Wednesday but only into the mid-90s. with lots of sunshine. The upper 90s are likely Thursday with a dip to the lower 90s on Friday.

The mid to upper 90s are likely again next weekend but right now it appears that temperatures will remain below the century mark in the valley.

This could change so stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates on our hottest weather of the season.