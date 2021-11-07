Monday Sunshine with Increasing Wind

Sunshine will return on Monday and the southeast wind will increase ahead of another Pacific storm system set to hit the area late Monday night.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday evening with rain developing around 3 am Tuesday and lasting through 10 am in Boise and could drop a tenth to a quarter-inch. In the central mountains, snow has fallen above 5500 feet and more snow will fall late Monday night through much of Tuesday with the ski areas seeing 2"-6" in western Idaho

After a break in storms on Wednesday, expect more mountain snow and possible Treasure Valley rain by Friday. If you are headed to the Boise State Football Game there is a possibility of showers by kickoff at 7 pm. Stay connected for more updates!