Monday morning snow & rain, very chilly

Afternoon high temperatures only in the upper 40s
Posted at 4:48 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 18:48:27-04

Snow and rain will be falling in the valley Monday morning. Some valley locations could see more than an inch of snow on grassy surfaces. An isolated location could see several inches before quickly melting during the morning. Expect afternoon high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. (the normal high this time of year is 70!)

It will stay cooler than normal through the week but temperatures will be warming into the mid-60s by Friday. Most of the week will remain dry with just the slight chance of a shower on Friday morning.

It will be over next weekend that we could see the upper 60s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday!

