Moisture on the move, storm chances building

Happy Monday, everyone! Monsoon moisture continues to push north this week, and that means we’re in for a wetter, stormier stretch. You’ve probably noticed the clouds and even some light showers this morning—that’s just the beginning.

Today through Wednesday:

Showers and thunderstorms become more likely each day, with the primary concern being heavy rainfall. Some storms could dump enough rain to cause flash flooding, especially by Wednesday when a slow-moving upper trough lines up with the best instability. Even a little sunshine could spark those storms, so we’ll be watching closely.

Temperatures will trend cooler, with valley highs struggling even to hit 80° by Wednesday.

If you live near a burn scar such as the Wapiti, Fire, Lava, or Durkee flash flooding will be a concern heading into the week. Stay weather aware.

Looking ahead:

The moisture lingers into Thursday, mainly for southwest Idaho, before drier air moves in.

After that, models show a strong upper ridge building Friday into early next week, which means drier skies and a warming trend. Expect temperatures to bounce back to a few degrees above normal heading into the weekend and beyond

