Moisture on the move, storm chances building

Happy Monday, everyone! Monsoon moisture continues to push north this week, and that means we’re in for a wetter, stormier stretch. You’ve probably noticed the clouds and even some light showers this morning—that’s just the beginning.

Chance of Rain Monday
Rain chances expected to increase as we head into Wednesday

Today through Wednesday:
Showers and thunderstorms become more likely each day, with the primary concern being heavy rainfall. Some storms could dump enough rain to cause flash flooding, especially by Wednesday when a slow-moving upper trough lines up with the best instability. Even a little sunshine could spark those storms, so we’ll be watching closely.
Temperatures will trend cooler, with valley highs struggling even to hit 80° by Wednesday.

Treasure Valley Day Planner

If you live near a burn scar such as the Wapiti, Fire, Lava, or Durkee flash flooding will be a concern heading into the week. Stay weather aware.

Looking ahead:
The moisture lingers into Thursday, mainly for southwest Idaho, before drier air moves in.

After that, models show a strong upper ridge building Friday into early next week, which means drier skies and a warming trend. Expect temperatures to bounce back to a few degrees above normal heading into the weekend and beyond

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

