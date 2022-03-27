Moisture heads to southern Idaho Monday after warm Sunday

Sunday will be the warmest day yet of this hot weather in southern Idaho this week - temperatures will tap out in the mid to upper 70's in Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.

70 degree weather is usually hitting this region by May and not mid-March, so it's unseasonably warm.

At the top of next week temperatures will drop back down to the 60's on Monday and cool down to the 50's by Thursday.

That drop is due to a low pressure system headed our way from the Pacific Ocean and there's moisture to be had (finally) for southern Idaho! We're currently tracking about a 40% chance of rain Monday in Treasure Valley and about 30% in Magic Valley Monday afternoon. There is a possibility we'll see some thunderstorms in some areas of southwest Idaho Monday night.

After this cold front, temperatures will drop like previously mentioned but still be above normal, and towards the end of the week temperatures will climb upward again to the upper 60s and low 70s.