Moisture from California pushes into the Gem State. What to expect for today and the rest of the week.

Good Morning Idaho!

Yesterday, light rain moved through the Valley with the strongest cells producing lightning! Temperatures reached a high of 58! Phil's predictions must be true as we continue to see warmer temperatures in the Valley.

This morning, I expect us to remain mostly dry, with temperatures starting the day off in the upper 30s (grab a jacket). A system off the West Coast, will push moisture into the Valley bringing scattered showers on the commute home from work, and rain overnight. Only .30" to .60" is expected, so the light rain pattern will continue. The Idaho Mountains will observe more rainfall, about .50" to 1.00" late today through Thursday morning.

Snow levels will remain between 5,500-6,200 ft as the system passes. Bringing higher elevations 4 to 8 inches of snow, heavier bands will be in the Boise Mountains.

Idaho News 6 Day 2 of watches and warnings continue

Areas in Sun Valley region, Big Lost Highlands, Ketchum, Galena Summit are under a winter storm warning until 11am tomorrow. These areas can expect heavy snow accumulation s between 4 to 9 inches. With higher elevations seeing 10 to 18 inches.

Hailey, Arco, Mackay, and Challis go under a winter weather advisory in effect til tomorrow at 11 am.

Idaho News 6 Moisture remains until Thursday. Friday a wintry mix is possible, however the rest of the weekend we remain dry with pockets of sun!

Tomorrow morning we have a slight chance of observing a wintry mix on the commute to work, however, no snow accumulation is expected and dry conditions will stick throughout the day.