Moisture exits region, nice day ahead

Dry and sunny conditions in Idaho Wednesday as low-pressure moisture exits the region.

We're looking at mild conditions today, lots of sunshine and minimal cloud cover. Temperatures are below normal in the Treasure Valley with highs in the low 80s. Perfect BBQ'ing weather!

With the tropical weather exiting the region...smoke is able to settle back in. That smoke will worsen in southern Idaho later this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures heat up tomorrow and towards the weekend with a brief round of low-pressure storms on Friday.