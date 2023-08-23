Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Moisture exits region, nice day ahead

Treasure Valley Day Planner
Idaho News 6
Treasure Valley Day Planner
slot2.jpg
Posted at 6:13 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 08:13:16-04

Dry and sunny conditions in Idaho Wednesday as low-pressure moisture exits the region.

We're looking at mild conditions today, lots of sunshine and minimal cloud cover. Temperatures are below normal in the Treasure Valley with highs in the low 80s. Perfect BBQ'ing weather!

With the tropical weather exiting the region...smoke is able to settle back in. That smoke will worsen in southern Idaho later this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures heat up tomorrow and towards the weekend with a brief round of low-pressure storms on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018