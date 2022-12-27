Moisture and warmer temps create rainy conditions today

Grab your rain jacket! We're seeing rain today in SW Idaho up to around 7000 feet in elevation thanks to waring temps combined with an atmospheric river.

High temps today are seasonably warm reaching the upper 40s and low 50s in our valleys! That means all that moisture that is streaming in will fall in the form of rain.

Our mountain areas will see more mixed precipitation and snow with this system, but even higher elevations are seeing temps today in the upper 30s and 40s. Quite the balmy day for late December!

Wind is a concern today with multiple warnings and watches in place. Especially the southern border of Idaho and eastern Oregon will see intense gusts up to 70 mph today with wind speeds up to 35, 45 mph.

In the east central mountains, this means blowing snow and hazardous conditions. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for areas near Ketchum today. Be careful of hazardous conditions.

Flooding may occur today due to potential rapid snow melt particularly between 3500 and 4500 feet. Do not drive or wade into flooded areas.

The wet phenomenon will continue to play out all week, with more rain and snow expected almost every day of our extended forecast.